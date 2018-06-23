Kan. man jailed again for bringing gun to law enforcement center

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a suspect for assault of a law enforcement officer.

Just after 7:15 a.m. Friday 21-year-old Anthony Ruiz-Hernandez was in the lobby of the Law Enforcement Center in Topeka when he caused a disturbance, according to a media release.

When officers approached Ruiz-Hernandez, they discovered he had a firearm. Officers were able to arrest Ruiz-Hernandez without incident.

He was booked into the Shawnee County Jail Friday for Aggravated Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer and criminal possession of a firearm.

This is the second time in less than six months that Ruiz-Hernandez has come to the Law Enforcement Center armed with a weapon, causing a disturbance.

On Feb. 3, Ruiz-Hernandez he was arrested for Aggravated Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer, Disobey Lawful Police Order, Criminal Threat, and Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer.