Kan. man among 20 indicted in Texas drug trafficking ring

LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX — Prosecutors say 20 people including a Kansas man have been indicted and arrested in a West Texas-based drug trafficking and smuggling ring.

A federal grand jury in Lubbock indicted the suspects on a charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana.

The defendants are also accused of drug distribution and possession, plus unlawful use of a communications facility and bulk cash smuggling.

Officials say 15 people were arrested Thursday. Five were already jailed in Lubbock on related state charges.

In addition to 25-year-old Saul Chavira-Molina, of Liberal, Kansas, the other defendants are from Texas, Pennsylvania, Alabama and Mexico.

The indictment, returned earlier this month and unsealed Thursday, says the ring operated since January