Driver fine after scary crash at the SRCA Dragstrip

The entertainment and excitement of racing at the SRCA Dragstrip in Great Bend does not come without risks and dangers. The emergency crews and one driver found that out last weekend for the start of the Rocky Mountain Race Week.

Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes says emergency crews responded quickly and the driver from Missouri was not seriously hurt.

The car struck the middle barrier at the Dragstrip, went airborne, flipped, and started on fire after landing back on the track.

Pictures were taken by Cole Reynolds.