Candidates face off in GOP gubernatorial debate

SALINA, Kan. (AP) —

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is defending his seeking a pardon for a corporate campaign donor’s vice president that Gov. Jeff Colyer recently denied because the police said the crime involved threatening a cab driver with a gun to the head.

Colyer asked Kobach during a Republican gubernatorial debate Saturday whether Kobach would pardon Ryan Bader.

Kobach was Bader’s attorney for the pardon. Bader pleaded guilty to attempted robbery stemming from a 2009 cab ride after a round of drinking. His record was expunged in 2014.

Kobach accused Colyer of lying about the incident, saying a judge found a gun wasn’t involved.

The judge who sentenced Bader checked a box on a sentencing form saying a deadly weapon wasn’t involved. But a police affidavit said the cab driver reported the threat and a gun was found in Bader’s home.

12:11 p.m.

Illegal immigration is a key issue for Kansas Republicans as their primary contest for governor grows increasingly contentious.

Secretary of State Kris Kobach is a hardliner who has advised President Donald Trump. He made potential state initiatives against illegal immigration an important theme during a debate Saturday in Salina.

He's trying to unseat Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer in the Aug. 7 primary.

He’s trying to unseat Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer in the Aug. 7 primary. Colyer said he supports Trump and believes the U.S. government needs to get illegal immigration under control.

The debate’s third major GOP candidate, Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer, said the first priority is securing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Colyer and Selzer also are appealing to business and agriculture interests nervous about tough immigration policies while wooing conservatives. Colyer attacked Kobach on multiple other issues.