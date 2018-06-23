Barton County Commission meeting agenda (6/25)

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Agenda Meeting

Monday, June 25, 2018 – 9:00 a.m. until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the June 18, 2018, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of June 11, 2018, and ending June 25, 2018.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY ENGINEER: Repair of FAS Bridge #60 – Final Accounting:

-The Arkansas River bridge deck repair project on SW 50 Avenue was completed and opened to traffic on May 11, 2018. The original contract amount was $398,945.00. After the first half of the deck was repaired, it was evident that the patching was going to exceed plan quantity. On December 4, 2017, the Commission approved an additional $54,340.55 in repair costs, of which $4,300.55 was for additional structural steel to be welded on the bridge ends with the balance to be used to pay for patching. After final accounting by the Engineering Office, an additional $13,979.50 is needed to pay for all of the work items, with the majority of the extra funds being for patching. Barry McManaman, County Engineer, will provide details.

B. COUNTY TREASURER: Jim Jordan, Certified Kansas County Treasurer:

-Jim Jordan, Barton County Treasurer, was sworn into office in October, 2017. Upon election, Mr. Jordan began taking classes through the Kansas County Treasurers Association, Fort Hays State University, Docking Institute of Public Affairs. He is now a Certificated Kansas County Treasurer. Chairman Jennifer Schartz will provide details.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

-Subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

JUNE 25, 2018

9:30 a.m. or close of the Agenda Meeting – Department Head Meeting with the Commissioners. Department Head meetings are held in the Courthouse Conference Room, Room 101. After the Department Head meeting is closed, the Commission will return to their Chambers.

10:30 a.m. – Initial Audit Review – Melissa Ille, Adams, Brown, Beran and Ball

11:00 am. – KCAMP Discussion – Carrie Nelson, Marketing Manager

11:30 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the Juvenile Services Department are scheduled for June 28, 2018.

VI. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, July 2, 2018.

VII. ADJOURN