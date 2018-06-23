3 jailed on drug charges after gunshots reported in Russell Co.

Three people were arrested on drug related charges after a domestic incident near Gorham this week.

According to the Russell County Sheriff, deputies were called to the 17000 block of Balta Road just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday for the report of a possible gunshot wound and domestic situation.

When they arrived at the residence of Ryan Paul Thompson and Dorene E.D. Thompson deputies located Dorene Thompson and two small children. But Ryan Thompson had fled the area.

A short time later Thompson was located and taken into custody along with Amber Holm by the Hays Police Department.

While searching the vehicle officers located a handgun, according to the Sheriff. It was determined that a shot had been fired inside the Thompson residence but no one was injured.

Dorene Thompson was also arrested.

On Friday members of the Russell County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the residence in the 17000 block of Balta Road.

According to the Sheriff, “numerous items of evidence were recovered during this search.”

Ryan P. Thompson was arrest on suspicion of aggravated endangerment of a child, aggravated domestic battery, felon in possession of a firearm, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dorene E.D. Thompson was arrested on suspicion of aggravated endangerment of a child, aggravated domestic battery, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amber A. Holm was arrested on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.