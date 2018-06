SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an injury accident.

Just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, police responded to the intersection of 29th and Gage in Topeka, according to a media release.

A man had walked into traffic and was struck by a vehicle that was driving westbound on Gage Boulevard. An ambulance transported him to an area hospital with critical injuries, according to police.

Police did release the name of the man or the driver involved.