Marshall statement on Supreme Court sales tax ruling

WASHINGTON D.C. –Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D. issued the following statement in response to the Supreme Court’s decision today allowing states to collect sales tax on online sales under certain conditions.

“Today’s opinion unequivocally recognizes that the government shouldn’t be picking winners and losers among retailers. To only allow states to only collect sales tax from brick and mortar stores and not from mega online corporations in California is both wrong and fundamentally unfair to our mainstreet businesses in Kansas and across rural America.”

“I’m proud to have been a supporter of leveling the tax playing field for our local businesses since before I was even elected. I helped to introduce to the Remote Transactions Parity Act – HR 2193 which would have provided a structure to allow states to collect sales tax from out of state sellers while ensuring that small businesses who sell online aren’t unfairly burdened. Today’s decision will be a shot of adrenaline for Kansas mainstreet businesses who have only been seeking to level the playing field with out of state companies who pay neither property or sales tax in our local communities.”