Kan. native, ex-Cowboys running back sentenced on 4 charges

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors say they have reached plea deals with former Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle that allow him to be released on probation as long as he stays out of trouble.

The Sedgwick County district attorney’s office said in a news release Friday the agreements cover four cases against Randle. He has already been in jail more than two years.

Taken together, the pleas call for a controlling sentence of 80 months that allows him to be free on probation for 60 months. If he violates probation, prosecutors can seek imposition of the prison sentence.

Randle was sentenced Friday for aggravated battery, aggravated burglary, criminal threat and marijuana possession.

He will be sentenced on Aug. 17 on cases related to a jail fight, interference with a law enforcement officer, breaking a jail TV and threatening a guard.