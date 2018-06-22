Kan. man accused of THC possession with intent to distribute

RENO COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged THC distribution.

According to court testimony, 25-year-old Joshua Meadows of Hutchinson allegedly had between 10 and 100 dosage units of THC when he was arrested on April 6.

THC, short for tetrahydrocannabinol, is the active ingredient in marijuana that gets a person high.

Meadows faces charges for possession of THC with intent to distribute.

He is also charged with a simple possession charge of THC and possession of marijuana.

It may be one of the first cases in the area where the defendant is charged specifically with these crimes.

Following Wednesday’s hearing, he is free on bond but expected back in court on these charges in July.