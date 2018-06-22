Kan. Democrats: Governor too passive on immigrant children

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers are demanding that Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer be more aggressive in seeking answers about immigrant children housed in northeast Kansas group homes.

Several Democrats had a news conference Friday to argue that Colyer is too passive about reports that children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border are being housed by the nonprofit agency The Villages.

Colyer spokesman Kendall Marr said the federal government didn’t notify the administration of its plans and the state has sought information.

The Villages confirmed Thursday that it has a federal contract to house 50 unaccompanied immigrant children at its seven group homes in Topeka and Lawrence. But it would not say whether any of them had been separated from their parents during recent crackdown at the border.