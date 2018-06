JUNE 22, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

WANTED: 2 TIRES 245/75/16 620-282-0027

FOR SALE: 9 ANGEL PLATES (BRADFORD), GARDEN TOOLS, FLIP PHONE. 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: 100′ ROUND PEN W/GATES, STOCK TANKS, FENCING MATERIAL. 785-259-6146

FOR SALE: 1971 AMC JAVELIN SST (MINT CONDITION, LOADED)PURPLE IN COLOR, TOW MASTER TOW DOLLY. 620-617-9098

FOR SALE: 2 BABY CALVES. WANTED: COUCH FOR A COLLEGE APARTMENT. 620-786-5275

FOR SALE: 1967 FORD F100 PU, RED IN COLOR REBUILT ENGINE, UPDATED INSIDE. 620-797-0059

FOR SALE: 22″ WEED EATER LAWNMOWER, 3 STAINLESS STEEL SINKS, 3/4 HP GARBAGE DISPOSAL. 620-791-7510

WANTED: 2 TIRES FOR A COMBINE 24.5/32 OR 30.5/32 620-562-7591 OR 620-824-6349

FOR SALE: 30 PC CLOWN COLLECTION. 620-793-8100

FOR SALE: 2004 NISSAN ARMADA. 620-617-0485

FOR SALE: 2013 CHEVY TAHOE LTZ 4WD, 81,000 MILES, LOADED. 620-617-2384 OR 620-617-3204

FOR SALE: POT BELLY STOVE, WANTED: HARD TOP FOR A JEEP WRANGLER 1997/2006 620-793-0979

FOR SALE: 22″ GAS RANGE WANTED: VAN W/WHEEL CHAIR LIFT. 785-445-9177

FOR SALE: HUSQVARNA CHAIN SAW, HUSQVARNA LAWN MOWER, TRAILER FOR A PROJECT 785-420-0830

FOR SALE: COMPUTER TABLE (NEW IN THE BOX) W/PLUG IN. 620-617-3554

WANTED: SWIMMING POOL 16X4 620-282-3364

WANTED: 6 OR 6 ROW CULTIVATOR. 620-546-4751

FOR SALE: ALUMINUM STORM WINDOWS 34X54 & 34X38. WANTED: TROY BILT ROTO-TILLER REAR TINE. 620-923-5028

FOR SALE: TORO RIDING MOWER 52″ (NO REVERSE) 620-792-9559

FOR SALE: 1996 CHEVY EXT CAB PU. 620-285-5398

FOR SALE: 4 CEILING FANS. 620-793-4944

FOR SALE: 2 2001 FORD CROWN VICTORIA’S, 4 TIRES 195/75/14, 2 TIRES 225/55/16 620-282-7708

FOR SALE: A R E TONNO COVER, CREAM COLOR. 620-639-4495

MINNIS FUNERAL CHAPEL, COMPASSION AND CARING, YOUR FAMILY CAN COUNT ON MINNIS FUNERAL CHAPEL AND MONUMENTS, BACKED BY FIVE GENERATIONS OF KNOWLEDGE AND TRUST. CALL RYAN MINNIS TODAY AT (620) 564-2300. MINNIS FUNERAL CHAPEL AND MONUMENTS (620) 564-2300

GARAGE SALE: 3600 ROBIN ROAD THIS SATURDAY FROM 7AM UNTIL 2PM. YOU WILL FIND A ROCKER, TABLE & CHAIRS, FOLDING CHAIRS (NEW), CHILD-PROOF GATES, SEVERAL PAIR OF MEN’S JEANS, KITCHEN ITEMS, JEWELRY, CLOTHES, PURSES, SHOES, LUGGAGE, CHILDREN’S BOOKS AND LOTS OF MISCELLANEOUS ITEMS.

YARD SALE: THIS SALE IS AT 301 WALNUT ST. IT STARTED THIS MORNING AT 8AM UNTIL 4PM AND CONTINUES THRU SATURDAY AND SUNDAY. ITEMS BEING SOLD 35X80 STORM DOORS, CLOTHING, PUZZLES, KITCHEN ITEMS, TOYS AND A LARGE AMOUNT OF MISCELLANEOUS ITEMS.

FOR SALE: A HONDA COMMERCIAL LAWN MOWER WITH BAG, 1969 CHEVY ¾ TON PU THAT HAS A 327 ENGINE, ¾ TON, 4 SPEED TRANSMISSION, THIS IS A GREAT FIXER UPPER. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 620-804-0720

FOR SALE: 1987 17’ “V” BOTTOM STAR CRAFT BOAT W/90HP TOHATSU MOTOR/MINKOTA TROLLING MOTOR W/65# THRUST, 24 VOLT, TWO 12 VOLT BATTERIES THAT ARE 1 YEAR OLD. ALSO, 2 DEPTH FINDERS, LIVE WELL AND WALK THROUGH WINDSHIELD. THE ASKING PRICE IS $2800.00. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 620-793-6846

