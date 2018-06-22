WICHITA – Gregory Scott Klusener, 50, passed away on June 19, 2018 in Wichita. He was born on April 6, 1968 at Hutchinson, to Larry E. & Patricia F. (Petron) Klusener. He married Jonie Moorhouse on August 24, 2007 in Wichita, she survives.

He was raised in the Catholic faith, loved to play guitar, restore old cars and was always the funny guy in the room. He worked for Nationwide as an insurance adjuster, but his real passion was fixing and working on anything mechanical, especially old cars.

Survivors include, parents, Larry E. and Patricia F. Klusener of Great Bend; wife, Jonie Klusener of the home; children, Jacob D. Byrne, Emily K. and Macie L. Klusener of the home; and sister, Julie A. and husband Jeremy Staab of Lawrence.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, June 25, 2018 at 10 a.m., at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Great Bend, with Father Don Bedore presiding. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 24, 2018, from 1 to 9 p.m., with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Bryant Funeral Home. Interment will be at the Great Bend Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Great Bend Humane Society or the Children’s Education Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530