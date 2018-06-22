Great Bend Bat Cats split with Liberal in Thursday doubleheader

After Wednesday’s game against the Liberal Bee Jays was postponed due to poor field conditions, the Great Bend Bat Cats split the makeup doubleheader Thursday evening at Al Burns Field in Great Bend.

Great Bend took the first game 8-4, and then lost game two, 5-4.

In game one, the Bat Cats jumped out to an early 3-0 lead after the first inning and then tacked on four runs to put things away in the 6th inning. Daniel Hegarty was credited with the victory for Great Bend. He lasted five and a third innings, allowing ten hits and three runs while striking out five.

Great Bend ran out of time in the game two. Because of the doubleheader, each game was only seven innings. Liberal tallied two runs in the first inning and built up a 5-0 lead heading into the 7th inning when the Bat Cats scored four runs, but could not get the tying run across. Easton Smith took the loss for Great Bend.

Liberal takes two of three in the series and now the Bat Cats head to El Dorado to begin a three-game series with the Broncos at McDonald Stadium tonight.