Friday Weather

Storms are expected to develop in western Kansas late Friday afternoon and evening and spread east during the night. Storms are more likely west of the I-135 corridor before midnight and east of the I-135 corridor after midnight. The threat early in the evening will be 60-70 mph winds and very heavy rain. Golf ball sized hail is possible with any storms early that are isolated. After midnight, as the storms spread east and weaken, 50 mph winds, small hail and heavy rain is expected.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 87. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before midnight. Increasing clouds, with a low around 62. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South southeast wind around 7 mph.

Sunday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Wednesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Thursday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.