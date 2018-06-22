Friday Weather

Today Sunny, with a high near 87. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon.



Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before midnight. Increasing clouds, with a low around 62. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.



Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.



Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South southeast wind around 7 mph.



Sunday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.



Sunday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 70%.



Monday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.



Monday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.



Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.



Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 73.



Wednesday Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.



Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 72.



Thursday Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.