Cop Shop (6/21)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/21)

Theft

At 1:50 p.m. a theft was reported at 2118 Holland Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:42 p.m. an accident was reported in the 300 block of W. Barton County Rd.

At 11:15 p.m. an accident was reported at S. US 281 Highway at MM 99.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (6/21)

Warrant Arrest

At 2:46 a.m. the Barton County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance arresting Kyle Dreiling at 283 W. Barton County Rd.

Overdose / Poisoning (Ingestion)

At 10:05 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3015 Broadway.

Theft

At 1:05 p.m. a theft was reported at 2231 Morton Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 2:04 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 2303 Main Street.

Gas Leak / Spill

At 2:32 p.m. a report of striking a gas line was reported at 2512 Broadway Avenue.

Falls

At 4:49 p.m. an EMS call was made at 908 Williams Street.

Fire

At 5:59 p.m. fire assistance was needed at 1416 16th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 9:45 p.m. an officer arrested Fernando Acosta at 317 Locust Street.

Traffic Arrest

At 10:45 p.m. an officer arrested Sterling Mills for DUI at Broadway Avenue & Sherman Street.

Chest Pain

At 11:20 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 808 Stone Street.