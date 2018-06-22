PRATT – Carl D. Eddingfield, Jr., 87, passed away on June 21, 2018 at Parkwood Village in Pratt. He was born on October 10, 1930 to Carl David and Mary Pearl (Williams) Eddingfield, Sr. He married Sylvia Irene Fischer on February 14, 1997 in Great Bend.

A lifetime resident of Great Bend, Carl was a retired postal carrier for the United States Postal Service. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed cutting fire wood. Keeping with Carl’s wishes, family requests that everybody dress casual.

Survivors include his wife, Sylvia Eddingfield of the home; nieces, Brenda and husband Rex Johnston of Pratt, Judy and husband Tom Wolf of Cedar Park, Texas, and Nancy and husband Morris Kirschberg of San Antonio, Texas; nephews, Mike Munz of Hudson, Pat and spouse Mark Kahabka-Munz of Wichita, Robert and Jenny Glynn of Great Bend, Donnie Glynn of Hudson; several great nieces and nephews and several great-great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters and a nephew.

Funeral Services will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 26, 2018 with Mike Munz presiding. Visitation will be from 1 to 9 p.m., Monday, June 25, 2018, both at Bryant Funeral Home in Great Bend. Interment will follow at Great Bend Cemetery. Family requests in lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Golden Belt Humane Society or the Pratt Health Foundation, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

