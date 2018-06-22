Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (6/21)

BOOKED: Kyle Dreiling on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation x3, no bond.

BOOKED: Fernando Acosta of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond is set at $1,063 cash only.

RELEASED: Dallas Mills to KDOC.

RELEASED: Andrew S. Campbell to KDOC.

RELEASED: James Cline of Ellinwood on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation and for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance after posting a $25,000 combined surety bond for both cases through Ace Bail Bonding.