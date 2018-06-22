Great Bend Post

Amber Alert issued for Kansas City girl

Brajaean Sledge courtesy image

KANSAS CITY —Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 15-year-old girl abducted in Kansas City on Thursday.

Brqajaean Sledge was reported missing after her grandfather was found shot.

Sledge is described as 5-foot-8, weighs 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police are searching for a 2017 Kia Forte with the Missouri license plate, MB5-G5B.

The suspect drove away in the victim’s car.

Authorities believe the suspect is between the ages of 18 and 20 and may be armed and dangerous.

Authorities are looking for this 2017 Kia Forte with Missouri license plate MB5-G5B.

A potential motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.