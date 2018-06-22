Amber Alert issued for Kansas City girl

KANSAS CITY —Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 15-year-old girl abducted in Kansas City on Thursday.

Brqajaean Sledge was reported missing after her grandfather was found shot.

Sledge is described as 5-foot-8, weighs 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police are searching for a 2017 Kia Forte with the Missouri license plate, MB5-G5B.

The suspect drove away in the victim’s car.

Authorities believe the suspect is between the ages of 18 and 20 and may be armed and dangerous.

A potential motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.