Dr. Sam Beugelsdijk establishes new chiropractic practice in Great Bend

BUSINESS NEWS

After more than six years practicing at a chiropractic clinic in Manhattan, Dr. Sam Beugelsdijk and his family recently moved to Great Bend for an opportunity in a new community.

Dr. Beugelsdijk (also known as Dr. B by his patients) took over Dr. Jesse Grove’s practice, Grove Chiropractic & Sports Injury, in early April. Dr. Grove and his family will be relocating to Pahrump, Nevada to open a new practice about 30 miles outside of Las Vegas.

Sam and his wife, Jaimee, both graduated from Buhler High School before continuing their education at Kansas State University. Sam studied Kinesiology earning both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees before deciding to continue his education at chiropractic school.

“I had a really positive experience with my chiropractor in high school after a day of tubing at the lake. I was really sore and out of alignment, so I went to go see my local chiropractor,” Dr. B says. “I could barely move when I came in, but I felt like a new person when I left. After my time at Kansas State University, I knew I wanted to help people move and feel their best so chiropractic was an obvious choice.”

Sam and Jaimee knew they wanted to relocate to a more rural setting like the one they were raised in, and Dr. B’s family had roots in Hudson so they started looking at opportunities closer to the center of the state.

“My grandpa Al helped run the Stafford County Flour Mill for over 70 years, and my mom grew up there. We were familiar with the area, and were excited to see a practice available in Great Bend.”

Dr. Beugelsdijk will be keeping the same staff, with two full time employees and one part time employee. His specialties include the Webster Technique, a specific pelvic analysis and adjustment for expecting mothers to help restore proper pelvic alignment during pregnancy. Dr. B will also offer a variety of services for athletes, including Kinesio Tape and soft tissue instrument-assisted mobilization known as the Graston technique.

“My techniques are tailored to each individual, and I can see all ages of patients starting at infancy,” Dr. B says. “Sports chiropractic is a big part of this practice, so I will continue to offer these services.”

Dr. B has two different types of chiropractic tables where patients have the choice to be treated on either one. He offers both manual and instrument chiropractic adjustments.

The office located at 1309 Williams will be open 9 a.m. to noon and 2-5 p.m. every weekday, with late hours until 7 p.m. on Thursdays and weekend hours from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

“We were most attracted to Great Bend because of the well-established practice with a lot of history in the community,” Dr. B says. “We see our family being here for the long run, and we have received a very warm welcome from our patients and neighbors.”

Sam and Jaimee live in Great Bend with their three children, Leo (age 6), Marlowe (age 4), and John (age 1) as well as their black lab, Rosie.