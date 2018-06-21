Woman’s shooting death at Kan. home under investigation

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Wednesday night shooting.

Just after 10:30 p.m., deputies were notified of a shooting in the 3200 block of North 159th Street East in rural Sedgwick County, according to Lt. Tim Myers.

Arriving units located a white 41-year-old woman who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Authorities consider this as a suspicious death, and are actively investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.

There are no outstanding suspects, and no suspects have been arrested. Once the investigation is concluded, the case will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office.

The name of the victim is being withheld to allow time for family members to be notified.