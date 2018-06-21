Thursday Weather

Today Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.



Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North northwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.



Friday Sunny, with a high near 86. North northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.



Friday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.



Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind around 6 mph.



Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.



Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.



Sunday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 70%.



Monday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88.



Monday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.



Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.



Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.



Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 96.