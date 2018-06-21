Great Bend Post

Thursday Weather

Slightly cooler than normal temperatures are forecast for Thursday. Forecast highs will range from the mid 70s in northeast Kansas, to the upper 80s in south central Kansas near the Oklahoma border.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North northwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday
Sunny, with a high near 86. North northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Friday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind around 6 mph.

Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88.

Monday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 96.