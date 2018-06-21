Settlement reached in Kan. Lottery jackpot rigging scandal

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Two Kansas Lottery players have agreed to pay about $28,000 in damages and fines for allegedly cheating the game.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced the settlement Wednesday. Schmidt’s office negotiated the settlement with Amy Demoney and Christopher McCoulskey.

Authorities say the pair cashed in rigged tickets and split $44,000 in winnings with a former multistate lottery security official who manipulated a computer to turn the tickets into winners.

That official, Eddie Tipton, is imprisoned in connection with the case.

Neither Demoney nor McCoulskey admitted guilt but agreed to pay damages in the amount they collected. Demoney will pay $14,400 and McCoulskey will pay $14,000.