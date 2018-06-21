Regents approves tuition hikes for the 6 state universities

The Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) approved tuition rates for each of the six state universities in Kansas for the 2018-2019 academic year.

According to a media release, tuition increases for resident and non-resident undergraduates ranged from 1.1 percent to 2.8 percent, apart from Kansas State University Polytechnic, which had no tuition increase. Tuition increases for resident and non-resident graduate students also ranged from 1.1 percent to 2.8 percent, excluding Kansas State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, which had no tuition increase.

The Regents approve tuition and fees for the upcoming academic year as proposed in the June Board agenda, which is available here: https://t.co/7EZiwMdic7 — KS Board of Regents (@ksregents) June 20, 2018

“Raising tuition is always a difficult decision that the Regents deliberate carefully,” said KBOR Chair David Murfin. “We will continue to work with the Governor and the Legislature, as well our institutions, to keep higher education as affordable as possible for Kansans.”

In 2018, state universities received a partial restoration of the $31 million reduction in state funding that occurred in 2016. This allowed universities to propose tuition increases that were among the lowest in recent years.

One of the primary responsibilities of the Board of Regents, as defined in state law, is to set tuition and fees at state universities. Based on the tuition rates approved today, it is projected that approximately $743 million will be raised from tuition revenues this upcoming year.

The tuition proposals that were approved by the Board Wednesday may be accessed through the June 2018 agenda here.