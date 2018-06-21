Prosecutors: Kansas man guilty of mistreatment of mother

LYONS – A Hutchinson man was found guilty of mistreatment of an elder person, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Bruce J. Colle, 61, pleaded guilty yesterday in Rice County District Court to one felony count of mistreatment of an elder person. The case stemmed from a joint investigation by the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division and Fraud and Abuse Litigation Division, which discovered that between December 2013 and December 2015, Colle served as his mother’s power of attorney and made personal purchases with his mother’s funds instead of using the money to pay for her care at a nursing home. As part of the plea, Colle agreed to pay $45,765.46 in restitution to the victim.

District Judge Mike Keely took the plea and scheduled sentencing for September 19 at 11 a.m.