Kansas priest defrocked after child sex abuse allegations

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas priest has been revoked of his rank years after an investigation into multiple child sexual abuse allegations against him.

Archbishop Joseph Naumann issued a decree in December removing the Rev. John Wisner from the clergy. The decree was announced May 25.

The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas says it suspended Wisner from active ministry in 2012 after receiving many allegations he sexually abused minors decades ago. The archdiocese says an internal investigation found the allegations credible.

Wisner has denied the allegations. The archdiocese says it notified law enforcement, but Wisner was never criminally charged in relation to the allegations.

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests criticized the archdiocese on Wednesday for taking so long to announce Wisner’s defrocking.