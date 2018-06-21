Kansas group mum on immigrant children in its care

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An eastern Kansas nonprofit that shelters troubled children isn’t answering questions about the immigrant children staying at its facilities.

Joseph Wittrock, president of Topeka-based The Villages, said Thursday that the group has a contract with the federal government to house 50 “unaccompanied children” aged 6 to 18.

Wittrock’s comments followed a media report that the agency had children separated from families at the U.S.-Mexico border as part of a zero-tolerance immigration policy in place since April.

Wittrock wouldn’t say whether the youth in their care were separated from families at the border or had entered the country without family members as unaccompanied minors.

The Villages operates five group homes on a 400-acre rural outpost outside Topeka and two group homes in Lawrence. The seven homes can hold 80 children.