Kan. 911 caller told to put dog in truck; dog later found dead

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — Police in Hutchinson, Kansas, say a dog died inside a sweltering animal control truck due to bad advice from a 911 dispatcher and lack of communication to animal control staff.

The incident happened in May but was disclosed this week. A resident on May 27 called 911 about a loose dog and was told to put it in an animal control truck compartment.

But the information was never relayed to anyone. The shelter was closed for the Memorial Day weekend, when temperatures neared 100 degrees.

The dog was found dead days later.

Police Capt. Troy Hoover says the dispatcher’s direction to put the dog in the truck was not based on protocol. He says steps have been taken to prevent anything similar happening again.