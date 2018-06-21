Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

K-State Basketball announces non-conference schedule

by

Four weekend home games at Bramlage Coliseum, the Paradise Jam Tournament in the U.S. Virgin Islands and the return of the Wildcat Classic at the Sprint Center, highlight the 2018-19 Kansas State men’s basketball non-conference schedule released by athletic department officials on Wednesday.

The 116th season of K-State men’s basketball officially gets underway on Friday, November 9 when the Wildcats host Kennesaw State in the first of back-to-back regular-season home games at Bramlage Coliseum.

K-State previously announced several components of its non-conference schedule, including the Paradise Jam November 16-19, a road date at Marquette on Saturday, December 1 in the start of a home-and-home series, the Wildcat Classic contest with Vanderbilt at the Sprint Center on Saturday, December 22 and a road tilt with Texas A&M in the sixth annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday, January 26, 2019.

Nov. 9 – Kennesaw State
Nov. 12 – Denver
Nov. 16 – Eastern Kentucky
Nov. 17 – Northern Iowa / Penn
Nov. 19 – TBD
Nov. 24 – Lehigh
Dec. 1 – at Marquette
Dec. 8 – at Tulsa
Dec. 15 – Georgia State
Dec. 19 – Southern Miss
Dec. 22 – Vanderbilt
Dec. 29 – George Mason
Jan. 26 – at Texas A&M

 