JUNE 21, 2018

FOR SALE: 1967 FORD F100 W/NEW INTERIOR. 620-797-0059

FOR SALE: GARDEN TOOLS (SHOVEL, SCOOP, ETC) FLIP PHONE. 620-786-1945

WANTED: SCRAP LUMBER 620-797-1692

FOR SALE: 2 DIRT MOVERS W/SCRAPER/LOADER & MORE. 620-653-4913

WANTED: 6 OR 8 ROW CULTIVATOR. 620-546-4751

FOR SALE: 6 TIRES 245/65/17, COCKATIELS, FARM EGGS, TURTLE DOVES 620-792-7074

WANTED: 50’FENCE WIRE 3′ 620-617-2194

FOR SALE: LARGE GREEN HOUSE 24X22 W/SUN SHADE, GROWING BEDS, WATER STORAGE AND MORE. 785-731-1127

FOR SALE: COOK SHACK SMOKER W/CABINET/COVER, 3 QUILT W/ PILLOWCASES/BEDSKIRT (QUEEN & FULL). 620-894-5008

WANTED: TOMATO CAGES. 785-324-0500

FOR SALE: RETRO FORMICA DROP LEAF TABLE 30X30 620-793-5108

FOR SALE: CHERRY CREDENZA DESK, CREDENZA, AIR FILTER SYSTEM FOR A CAMARO. 620-797-5566

FOR SALE: 1929 FORD ROADSTER PROJECT, ENGINE STAND, METAL BENCH. 620-793-0979

FOR SALE: PASTURE RAISED PIGS, BOAR, SOW. 620-282-4715

FOR SALE: 2001 DODGE DAKOTA FOR PARTS. 620-282-3364

FOR SALE: CERAMIC CLOWN COLLECTION. 620-793-8100

FOR SALE: 8X18 FLAT BED TANDEM AXLE TRAILER, 1976 F700 FARM WHEAT TRUCK W/UPDATES. 620-793-3854

WANTED: 3 PT 6′ TANDEM DISK 620-793-0612

FOR SALE: DRESSER, DVD PLAYER, 4 TV TRAYS. 620-797-1924

WANTED: DIESEL FUEL TANK FOR A PU, OLD COMBINES. 620-792-9414

FOR SALE: TRIPOD TELESCOPING ANTENNA 80′ 620-793-2775

FOR SALE: NUTRISYSTEM FOOD, CORELL DISHES, CHILD’S ROCKING CHAIR. WANTED: CHILD’S LIFE JACKETS 90#. 620-792-9710

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

GARAGE SALE: 3600 ROBIN ROAD THIS SATURDAY FROM 7AM UNTIL 2PM. YOU WILL FIND A ROCKER, TABLE & CHAIRS, FOLDING CHAIRS (NEW), CHILD-PROOF GATES, SEVERAL PAIR OF MEN’S JEANS, KITCHEN ITEMS, JEWELRY, CLOTHES, PURSES, SHOES, LUGGAGE, CHILDREN’S BOOKS AND LOTS OF MISCELLANEOUS ITEMS.

FOR SALE: 1987 17’ “V” BOTTOM STAR CRAFT BOAT W/90HP TOHATSU MOTOR/MINKOTA TROLLING MOTOR W/65# THRUST, 24 VOLT, TWO 12 VOLT BATTERIES THAT ARE 1 YEAR OLD. ALSO, 2 DEPTH FINDERS, LIVE WELL AND WALK THROUGH WINDSHIELD. THE ASKING PRICE IS $2800.00. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 620-793-6846

