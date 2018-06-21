Great Bend City Council to start future meetings an hour earlier

Anyone interested in attending or watching the Great Bend City Council meetings live online will need to remember to prepare for an hour earlier start time. The City Council voted 6-1 this week to make a change in the ordinance to move future meetings’ start time to 6:30 p.m. from the previous 7:30 p.m. time.

Councilmember Jolene Biggs was in favor of the switch and felt it was a good move for city staff that has to attend the meetings.

Jolene Biggs Audio

Councilmember Cory Urban touched on the family aspect as well, stating that starting meetings at 7:30 p.m. made it challenging to see their families on Monday nights. The Council experimented with the earlier start times this past month with regular meetings and budget sessions. The Council meets the first and third Monday each month at City Hall.

The next meeting on July 2 is expected to begin at 6:30 p.m. with an official agenda item to change the time in the ordinance.