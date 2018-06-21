Fallen Kansas deputies to be honored in joint funeral

WYANDOTTE COUNTY —A joint funeral service for Wyandotte County Deputies Patrick Rhorer and Theresa King will be held at Children’s Mercy Park on Thursday at 8:30 am.

The ceremony will include a 21-gun salute, music played on pipes and drums and a flyover, according to the sheriff’s department.

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer ordered flags to be flown at half-staff state-wide from sun-up until sun-down on Thursday, June 21, 2018 in honor of the deputies.

King and Rohrer were fatally shot Friday. Authorities say they were killed by an inmate as they were preparing to leave the courthouse to return to jail after a hearing. King was 44 and had three children. Rohrer was 35 and was the father of two.