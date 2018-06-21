By 2 votes House passes farm bill; Senate battle ahead

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-led House has narrowly passed a sweeping farm bill that would toughen work requirements for food stamp recipients.

The bill passed 213-211.

“This legislation has been years in the making; we’ve hosted hundreds of hearings and made stops across the country to listen to rural America’s needs,” Kansas First District Rep. Roger Marshall said.

“I am so proud to report; we did it! We passed a budget-neutral farm bill that takes care of our farmers and ranchers.”

Democrats opposed the measure, saying it would toss too many people off government food assistance.

The measure renews the safety net for farmers as President Donald Trump’s tough talk on tariffs threatens to close markets for many of their products.

The vote Thursday marked the House’s second attempt to pass a farm bill. GOP leaders suffered an embarrassing setback in May when 30 GOP members opposed passage in an effort to get a vote on immigration legislation.

The bill protects crop insurance, simplifies conservation programs, and rolls back heavy-handed federal regulations placed on farmers, ranchers.

This legislation strengthens farmers’ safety net, expands rural broadband access, restores funding for trade promotion programs, invests in animal health, and includes programs designed to help young and beginning farmers.

The House bill sets up a certain clash with the Senate, which looks to make mostly modest adjustments to existing programs and doesn’t pick a food stamps fight.