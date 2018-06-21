Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (6/20)

BOOKED: Benson Begay of Great Bend for Great Bend Municipal Court case for criminal trespass, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Patricia Avinger of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of a controlled substance, forgery, and possession of paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S. Dickinson County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $400 cash only.

BOOKED: Allyssia Jackson of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and distributing marijuana, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Adrianna Kennedy of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond. BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, no driver’s license, illegal window tint, no insurance, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Fred Kendrick of Tuba City, AZ on GBMC case for criminal trespass, bond set at $500 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: David Williams of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after receiving an order of release from the court.

RELEASED: Brian Fellers of Great Bend on BCDC warrant for probation violation to probation for 12 months supervision.

RELEASED: Gavin Farlow of Great Bend on BTDC warrant to Corrections for 12 months supervision.

RELEASED: Joe Depiesse of Hoisington on BCDC case for possession of a controlled substance, possession of hallucinogenic, and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond reduced from $10,000 C/S to $3,000 C/S by order of the court. Posted bond through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonding.