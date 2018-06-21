2 women jailed on drug allegations after I-70 traffic stop

GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges.

Late Tuesday, deputies stopped a vehicle on Interstate 70 at the Manhattan exit for a defective tail light, according to the Geary County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies arrested Mariel Fjer, Mission, Kansas and Sophia Poplin, Independence, Missouri on suspicion of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Fjer is also accused of suspicion of Driving While Suspended and for the Defective Tail Light.