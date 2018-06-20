Woman dies after pickups collide in Ness County

NESS COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 7:30p.m. Tuesday in Ness County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Ford F150 driven by Shirley K. Weeks, 64, Brownell, was eastbound on 210 Road at Z Road six mile east of Ness City.

A northbound 2014 Dodge 3500 driven by Timothy Turner, 38, Ness City struck the Ford in the intersection. Both vehicles continued northeast into the ditch and then into the field going through a barbed wire fence.

Weeks was transported to Ness County Hospital where she died.

Turner was transported to the hospital in Ransom. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.