Wednesday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cole Hamels allowed four hits over seven innings, Delino DeShields doubled home two runs and the Texas Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals 4-1 to extend their winning streak to a season-high four games. The Royals have lost eight straight, matching their season high, and 14 of 15.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Carpenter hit a tiebreaking solo homer with two out in the ninth, helping the St. Louis Cardinals edge the Philadelphia Phillies 7-6. Carpenter also had a tying two-run double in St. Louis’ four-run seventh. Tommy Pham homered and singled for the Cardinals, and Kolten Wong also went deep.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alcides Escobar’s streak of making 406 consecutive starts as the Kansas City Royals shortstop is about to end. Manager Ned Yost said he plans to play Adalberto Mondesi, 22, a couple of days a week at shortstop. Escobar, 31, has been the Royals everyday shortstop since 2011 after being acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers as part of the Zack Greinke trade.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jackson Kowar struck out a career-high 13 in 6 2/3 innings as defending national champion Florida eliminated Texas from the College World Series with a 6-1 win. Kowar held the Longhorns scoreless on five hits. He mixed his changeup with a fastball still touching the mid-90s deep into his season-high 121-pitch afternoon. Jonathan India hit his 21st home run to break the game open in the sixth inning.

UNDATED (AP) — Joe Bugel and Emmitt Thomas are winners of the 2018 Paul “Dr. Z” Zimmerman Award given by the Professional Football Writers of America for work as an NFL assistant coach. Bugel is best known for building Washington’s famous Hogs offensive line unit as the Redskins won three Super Bowls. Chiefs defensive backs coach Thomas made the Pro Football Hall of Famer as a player and is in his 38th season as an NFL assistant coach.

National Headlines

CHICAGO (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is scheduled to start for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday and could be back pitching in the majors soon. Manager Dave Roberts says the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner will be limited to four innings and 60 pitches as he recovers from a strained lower back. Kershaw threw a three-inning simulated game Monday night and said afterward that he felt really good.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants closer Hunter Strickland is expected to be out six to eight weeks after breaking the pinkie on his pitching hand. Strickland punched a door in frustration after blowing the save and taking the loss Monday against the Marlins. Sam Dyson and Tony Watson will be called upon to fill in for Strickland, who is 3-3 with 13 saves and a 2.84 ERA this season.

UNDATED (AP) — Russia has improved to 2-0 at World Cup, putting the host country on the brink of a berth in the knockout stage. Russia scored three times in a 15-minute span of the second half to beat Egypt, 3-1. Senegal knocked off Poland, 2-1, and Japan became the first Asian team to knock off a South American squad in World Cup by earning a 2-1 win against Colombia.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown has sued the city of Milwaukee and its police department, saying officers’ use of a stun gun during his arrest for a parking violation constitutes excessive force and that they targeted him because he is black. The lawsuit alleges officers involved in his arrest used their incident report to try to reframe what happened to give the impression Brown was resistant and obstructed them. Brown had been talking with officers while waiting for a citation for illegally parking in a disabled spot outside a Walgreens last January when officers took him down because he didn’t immediately remove his hands from his pockets as ordered.

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Mike Hoffman was traded twice on Tuesday, going from the Ottawa Senators to the San Jose Sharks before landing with the Florida Panthers. Florida sent fourth- and fifth-round picks in this weekend’s NHL draft and a 2019 second-round pick to San Jose for Hoffman and a 2018 seventh-round pick. The Senators received defensive prospect Cody Donaghey and a 2020 fifth-round pick from the Sharks for forward Mikkel Boedker, defensive prospect Julius Bergman and a 2020 sixth-round pick.

Tuesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Washington 9 Baltimore 7

Final Atlanta 11 Toronto 4

Final Cincinnati 9 Detroit 5

Final L-A Angels 5 Arizona 4

Final Oakland 4 San Diego 2, 10 Innings

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 7 Seattle 2

Final Cleveland 6 Chi White Sox 3

Final Minnesota 6 Boston 2

Final Tampa Bay 2 Houston 1

Final Texas 4 Kansas City 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final L-A Dodgers 4 Chi Cubs 3

Final Milwaukee 3 Pittsburgh 2

Final St. Louis 7 Philadelphia 6

Final Chi Cubs 2 L-A Dodgers 1, 10 Innings

Final Colorado 10 N-Y Mets 8

Final San Francisco 6 Miami 3