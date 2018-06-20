UPDATE: Kan. investigators still trying to ID body found in May

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — Junction City police are asking the public for help in identifying a deceased woman whose body was found about a month ago.

The body was found May 28 between two buildings in Junction City.

Capt. Trish Giordano says in a news release Wednesday that the body’s condition made it difficult to provide specific characteristics to the public.

She says the KBI provided usable fingerprints and a DNA profile. A forensic anthropologist says the woman apparently was white, with brown hair, aged between 40 to 60, and about 5-feet-10.

She was wearing a large blue/green tank top and blue/green shorts, with size 10 flip-flops.

Investigators say the woman is not Ashley Meiss, a former Army military police officer who hasn’t been seen since she left her Ogden home May 17.

————-

GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a death after finding a body in Junction City.

Police reported discovering the a body of a white female Monday afternoon in between two buildings in the area of 140 East 2nd Street in Junction City, according to Police Captain Trish Giordano.

The woman was between 5-foot-8 or 9 inches tall, according to Giordano.

The body was transported to the Shawnee County Coroner’s Office in Topeka.

Police have not determined the cause or time of death and there is no estimate as to the age of the deceased.

She was wearing shorts that were dark in color and “Pali Hawaii” flip flops identical photo.

At this time police are still unable to positively identify this subject and are asking for the public’s assistance.

If anyone has information on the identity of this female contact the JCPD at 785-762-5912, their TIPS line at 785-762-8477 or leave a webtip at Gearycrimestoppers.com. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.