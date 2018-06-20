Great Bend Post

Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

by

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A          “Great Bend Rec Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include Garet Fitzpatrick and Megan Hammeke, Program Coordinator’s for the Great Bend Recreation Commission. 

9A-10A           Trading Post hosted by Dakota Tucker

10A-11A        Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Newsmakers. Chip will grab the experts you need to hear from.

11A-11:30     County Edition hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include the Children with Special Health Care Needs Coordinator Brianna White and the Director of Child Care Licensing Corey Hammeke from the Barton County Health Department.

11:30-Noon  “Focus on Ellinwood” hosted by Nancy Baird. Nancy and guests will preview next month’s “After Harvest Festival” activities. 

12P-12:25     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info. 

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Cole Reif 

1P-4P             Dave Ramsey Show 

4P-5P             “AgriTalk After the Bell” with Chip Flory 

5P-6P             KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-11P           NBA Draft

11P-MID           ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”