GREAT BEND – Ray E. Tiede, 84, passed away on June 19, 2018 at Woodhaven Care Center. He was born August 22, 1933 in Stone County, Missouri to Ernest John and Ruby Jeanette (Branstetter) Tiede. He married Ersell Louise Skinner in September 1952 at Great Bend.

Coming from Missouri in 1950, Ray was a power line foreman for Western Power and Centel Electric and mechanic for Great Bend Feeding and BJ Service. He was of the Christian faith. Ray enjoyed fishing and hunting and liked to create things.

Survivors include, his wife, Ersell of the home; sons, Kenneth Ray (Andra) Tiede of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Kelly Eugene (Donine) Tiede of Branson, Missouri; daughters, Kathryn Jean (Max) King and Kimberly Ann (Phil) Grossardt of Great Bend and Karen Louise (David) Jones of St. Mary’s; brothers, Harold, Wallace and James Tiede, all of Great Bend; sisters, Helen Tiede of Warsaw, Missouri, Jeanette Cribbs of Roswell, New Mexico and half-sister, Ernestine Butler of Republic, Missouri; and ten grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren, as well as several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two half-brothers, Leo J. and Richard E. Tiede.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 25, 2018 at 11 a.m., at Bryant Funeral Home, with Pastor Jack Sweany presiding. Friends may call on Sunday, June 24, 2018 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., with family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Inurnment will be at the Great Bend Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the American Kidney Foundation, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

