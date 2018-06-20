Man caught in Salina charged with unlawfully re-entering US, fraud

SALINE COUNTY —A 47-year-old man was indicted in federal court Tuesday in Wichita for being in the United States after having been deported, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Leonel Delgado-Jaquez, a citizen of Mexico, is charged with one count of unlawfully re-entering the United States after being deported (count one) , one count of misusing a Social Security number (count two), one count of using false information to obtain a driver’s license (count three) and one count of aggravated identity theft (count four). He was found June 18, 2018, in Saline County, Kan.

If convicted, he faces up to two years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on count one, up to five years and a fine up to $250,000 on count two, up to 15 years and a fine up to $250,000 on court three, and a mandatory two years (consecutive) on count four. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations investigated.