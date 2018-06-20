KHP: 6 dead in 4 Kansas accidents Tuesday

ANDERSON COUNTY — Tuesday was a deadly day on Kansas highways. Six people died in four accident.

Just after 3p.m. in Stevens County, The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Buick Enclave driven by Brandon Salas, 17, Satanta, was eastbound on County Road Y eight miles north of U.S. 56.

The driver failed to yield at the stop sign. A southbound semi driven by Kenneth L. Luebbe, 72, Seward, NE., struck the Buick. Salas was pronounced dead at the scene. Luebbe was transported to Stevens County Hospital.

At 5p.m. in Anderson County, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Mustang convertible driven by Money, Richard Lynn Money, 56, Richmond, was northbound on U.S. 59 a mile north of Kansas 31. The vehicle crossed the center line into the southbound lane and struck a 1999 Olds 88 driven by Shawn L. Gill, 57, Garnet, head-on.

A southbound 1999 Chevy S-10 driven by Darla L. Thacker, 68, Garnet, struck both vehicles.

Gill, and a passenger in the Olds Maxarthur Scott Jackson, 27, Garnet, were pronounced dead at the scene. Money and Thacker were transported to Anderson County hospital where he died.

Money was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.

At 5:17p.m. in Sedgwick County, a Yamaha motorcycle driven by David Allen Cook, 41, Eldorado, was northbound on Interstate 235 at MacArthur.

The motorcycle failed to handle the curve and traveled straight through the median, striking a ditch. Cook was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the KHP.

Just before 7:30p.m. in Ness County, a 2017 Ford F150 driven by Shirley K. Weeks, 64, Brownell, was eastbound on 210 Road at Z Road six mile east of Ness City.

A northbound 2014 Dodge 3500 driven by Timothy Turner, 38, Ness City struck the Ford in the intersection. Both vehicles continued northeast into the ditch and then into the field going through a barbed wire fence.

Weeks was transported to Ness County Hospital where she died.