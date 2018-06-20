Kansas woman convicted in grisly triple murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas woman has been convicted of participating in the grisly deaths of two men and a woman in Topeka.

Kora Liles, 32, Topeka was found guilty Wednesday of 11 counts, including three counts of first-degree murder.

She was one of five people charged in the March 2017 deaths of 19-year-old Matthew Leavitt; 38-year-old Nicole Fisher; and 20-year-old Luke Davis. The victims were strangled or smothered to death with trash bags in a Topeka basement. Police say the violence stemmed from an unproven rape allegation against Leavitt.

Prosecutors said Liles orchestrated the killings, while defense attorneys argued the victims were killed by other defendants.

Liles will be sentenced Sept. 5.

Joseph Krahn, who prosecutors say killed the three victims, is serving three consecutive life terms. The other three defendants are awaiting trial.