Kansas sheriff investigates report of lawyer scam

HAMILTON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating another scam.

A citizen reported that they received a call from lawyers wanting money from paper service, according to he Hamilton County Sheriff’s office.

The caller had an accent and stated they have sent two notices already with no response.

Caller ID showed the Sheriff’s Office fax number 620 384-5904. All civil process papers are paid through the court.

The sheriff’s office reminded, “if you get a call like this please call and verify it with us and do not give any personal information out over the phone.”