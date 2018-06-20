Kan. man jailed after returning to scene of fatal shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 7p.m. Tuesday, police responded to report of a shooting in 2600 Block of East 21st in Wichita, according to Lt. Todd Ojile.

Police located a victim, identified as 30-year-old Lafian Berryman of Wichita in a vehicle in the parking lot. He was transported to a local hospital where he died, according to Ojile.

Shortly after police arrived at the scene, a 30-year-old suspect arrived back on the scene and informed officers he was involved in the shooting, according to Ojile. Police interviewed the suspect and other witnesses.

Investigators learned the suspect and a woman were sitting in a truck when Berryman and another woman arrived in a car. There was possibly a physical altercation and an argument in the car between Berryman and the woman, according to Ojile. They exited the vehicle and Berryman began to yell at the suspect who was still in truck.

During the verbal argument, the suspect pulled a gun. Berryman backed away from the truck and the suspect shot him one time. The suspect drove from the scene, called 911 and later returned where he was taken into custody. According to Sedgwick County booking report Leon A. Dukes, 30, is being held in the Sedgwick County Jail on one count of 2nd-degree murder, according to Ojile.

The suspect and Berryman did not know each other. The woman in Berryman’s vehicle had a previous relationship with the suspect, according to Ojile.