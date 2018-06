JUNE 20, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: CRAFTSMAN 9″ AUTO BUFFER, FLIP PHONES, VCR TAPES. 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: CHILD’S PICNIC TABLE, ADIRONDACK CHAIRS. 620-282-9331

WANTED: RIDING MOWER, 50′ OF FENCE WIRE. 620-617-2194

FOR SALE: 4 TIRES 235/75/15 620-491-1570

FOR SALE: BUCKET SEAT FROM A MID 90’S THUNDERBIRD, ENGINE STAND, 15″ WHEELS FOR A FORD. 620-793-0979

FOR SALE: 2 OR 3 WOOD BURNING STOVES, ANTIQUE TROY BILT ROTO TILLER. 620-894-0200

FOR SALE: 1976 FORD F700 WHEAT DUMP TRUCK W/UPDATES. 620-793-3854

FOR SALE: DESK LAMP, MEN’S TENNIS SHOES 8-10, 2 FANS. WANTED: CORD FOR A RADIO. 620-797-1924

FOR SALE: 2 SEATER AMISH GLIDER, CHEST OF DRAWERS (5), GARDEN TUBS. 620-617-5136

FOR SALE: SCHOOL BUS (32) W/WO SEATS W/UPDATES, MILEY 2 HORSE TRAILER W/UPDATES, ANTIQUE MASSEY HARRIS MANURE SPREADER. 785-885-4734

FOR SALE: MILLER MIG WELDER, HOBART PLASMA CUTTER. 620-617-7884

WANTED: PHONE # FROM THE MAN IN SUSANK ABOUT A FUEL TANK, JUNK COMBINES. 620-792-9414

WANTED: 3PT. 6′ DOUBLE DISK. 620-793-0612

FOR SALE: TORO STAND UP RIDING MOWER 52″ 620-792-9559

WANTED: WESTERN SHIRTS, WEED TRIMMER. 620-797-0049

FOR SALE: RETRO FOLDING TABLE 30X30X20. 620-793-5108

FREE: CATS & KITTENS. 620-282-4250

FOR SALE: BUTCHER HOGS 620-793-0016

FOR SALE: HAND HELD SCANNER, STYROFOAM COOLERS W/FREEZER BAG. 620-282-3957

FOR SALE: LIVING ROOM RUG 17X12′, GE WHITE OVER THE RANGE MICROWAVE (NEW IN THE BOX). 620-792-5253

FOR SALE: 283 CHEVY ENGINE. 620-282-3419

FOR SALE: WINTER ONIONS. 620-617-6642

FOR SALE: 8′ DROP POCKET SLATE POOL TABLE. 620-639-7373

FOR SALE: BEAUTY REST QUEEN SIZE MATTRESS THAT’S LIKE BRAND NEW. (AFTER SLEEPING ON IT SHE REALIZED SHE NEEDED A FIRMER MATTRESS), ALSO, A DARK BROWN LEATHER RECLINER THAT’S IN LIKE NEW CONDITION THE CHAIR COMES WITH CONTROLS IN THE ARM AND THE CHAIR VIBRATES. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CALL 620-617-2205

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT DAY.