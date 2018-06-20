Indictment: 3 Kan. men used copy machine to make counterfeit cash

WICHITA – Three Wichita men were indicted Tuesday on charges of making counterfeit money and using it to pay for athletic shoes, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Douglas D. Blocker, 21, Cornelius D. Wilson, 22, and Traevon A. McGairty, 22, all of Wichita are charged with one count of counterfeiting and one count of passing counterfeit currency. In addition, Blocker is charged with another count of passing counterfeit currency.

The indictment alleges the defendants used a photocopy machine to make counterfeit $20 bills.

In one count, Blocker is alleged to have met a victim at the Towne West shopping center and paid him $480 in counterfeit bills for four pairs of Jordan athletic shoes. In another count, the three defendants are alleged to have met another victim at Towne West and paid him $520 in counterfeit bills for three pairs of athletic shoes.

If convicted, they face a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on each count.