Great Plains acquires new manufacturing space in Abilene

Great Plains Manufacturing

SALINA– Great Plains Manufacturing announced Tuesday they have entered into a contract to purchase a 350,000 sq. ft. building in Abilene.

The facility, located at 2150 NW 8th Street, will enable the company to expand production of its rapidly growing product lines, including Land Pride branded tractor implements and Kubota branded skid steer attachments. Land Pride is a market leader and producer of tractor and skid steer attachments for agricultural, roadside, landscape, and construction industries.

The close proximity of the new building to Land Pride’s current Abilene production facility was a key factor in the selection of this site.

“Our company has enjoyed a strong and a long-term relationship with the City of Abilene. We have talented, hardworking and dedicated employees who live in the area. These employees play a vital role in the success of our company, as well as in their community. We look forward to growing our workforce in the Abilene area and continuing our strong partnership with the city,” states Linda Salem, President and CEO of Great Plains Manufacturing, Inc.

In 1986, the Land Pride Division of Great Plains Manufacturing began operations, and has been in Abilene since 1989 with a fully integrated manufacturing facility encompassing 191,000 sq. ft. The new facility will be a similar, fully integrated manufacturing site with state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities.

“The Land Pride Division has experienced tremendous growth the past five years. This growth has accelerated rapidly since becoming part of the Kubota family of companies in 2016. Land Pride and Kubota branded products are made in all seven of the current Great Plains Manufacturing facilities throughout Central Kansas,” explains John Quinley, Land Pride Division President. “This new facility in Abilene will enable us to expand production to meet the growing demands of our dealers.”