Great Bend woman hospitalized after driver swerves to miss a deer

RENO COUNTY— One person was injured in a Tuesday accident in Reno County.

A pickup driven by Anthoney Maness, 54, Great Bend was northbound on in the 8500 Block of Kansas 14 in Reno County, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The driver swerved to miss a deer and the pickup traveled into the east ditch, jumped a culvert and popped a tire.

A passenger in the pickup Mystica Sherley, 21, Great Bend was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for a possible broken arm and rib pain.

Both were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the sheriff’s department.