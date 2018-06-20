Great Bend presented 2017 annual audit report

It was another overall clean audit for the City of Great Bend as auditor Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball presented their report Monday night. Vickie Dreiling, representing ABBB, informed the City Council of the unmodified opinion, the highest form of opinion on the financial statements.

The reconciled cash balance for the year ending December 31, 2017 was $32,983,558. The unencumbered cash balance was $27,959,116, meaning that over $5 million needs to come out of the cash balance.

The audit showed the City’s long-term debt was at $10,575,340 at the end of 2017, and the City paid $263,736 in interest. Most of the bonds or debt are scheduled to be paid off by 2019, except the largest debt from the waterline improvement project.

The City of Great Bend paid ABBB $26,600 to conduct the audit for the 2017 fiscal year.